Gentle Giant celebrate chart success

Gentle Giant are celebrating after their reissue of 1972 album Octopus entered the BBC Rock Chart at no.34.

The band’s fourth album was remixed by Steven Wilson and released in late October with bonus material and new sketches by artist Roger Dean who created the original cover art.

Singer Derek Shulman says: “Everyone in the band is delighted to hear that the music that we created in 1972 seems to be even more popular in 2015. To see Octopus in the top 40 is such a pleasant surprise.

“Steven Wilson remixed the music in 5.1 with his usual respect and care. All the Gentle Giant team especially want to thank the old and new fans for keeping the music we created years ago still vital today.”

Octopus is available to purchase on CD, Blu-ray and digitally.

Last month, the band’s Kerry Minnear confirmed that drummer John ‘Pugwash’ Weathers is battling cancer.