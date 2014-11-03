Genesis trail Three Sides Live DVD

Eagle Rock have released a clip from Genesis’ 1981 package Three Sides Live.

Their performance of Misunderstanding is launched for the first time today on Blu-ray, and for the first time as a standalone DVD.

It was shot during the band’s Abacab tour in North America, and after its original VHS release it’s only previously been available on DVD as a box set.

Eagle Rock say: “As always with Genesis, the show is visually stunning and it captures the band in their transition from their progressive days in the seventies through to the hugely successful pop/rock act they became from the mid-eighties onwards.”

The main players in the band recently reunited for the filming of a documentary – which caused controversy after Steve Hackett fans felt his role in the band had been played down.

Tracklist