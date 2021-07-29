Genesis to release The Last Domino? collection

Genesis are to release a new collection, The Last Domino? as a four LP or two CD set on September 17.

The new set, also the title of the band's upcoming reunion tour, on which, the band say "a majority being performed on the tour", features material from the classic five-piece era of Peter Gabriel, stretching as far back as 1973's Selling England By The Pound, as well as featuring material from 1974's The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway and 1976's Wind & Wuthering, as well as more recent material from the Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford line-up who are conducting the current reunion tour.

The 4LP set is housed in a hardback gatefold book-style package, which includes rare and unseen images of the band from their archive and images of the rehearsals of The Last Domino? Tour. You can see the album artwork and tracklisting below.

You can view the rescheduled Genesis Irish and UK dates here.

You can view the band's US tour dates here.

Pre-order The Last Domino?.

(Image credit: Genesis)

Genesis: The Last Domino?

Double CD Set

CD1

1.Dukes End

2.Turn It On Again

3.Mama

4.Land Of Confusion

5.Home By The Sea

6.Second Home By The Sea

7.Fading Lights

8.The Cinema Show

9.Afterglow

10.Hold On My Heart

11.Jesus He Knows Me

12.That's All

13.The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

14.In Too Deep

15.Follow You Follow Me

CD2

1.Duchess

2.No Son Of Mine

3.Firth Of Fifth

4.I Know What I Like

5.Domino Medley

6.Throwing It All Away

7.Tonight, Tonight, Tonight

8.Invisible Touch

9.I Can’t Dance

10.Dancing With The Moonlight Knight

11.Carpet Crawlers

12.Abacab

