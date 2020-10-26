Genesis reveal brand new behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos

Genesis have allowed Prog Magazine a sneak preview of rehearsals that are underway for the band's 2021 The Last Domino? tour.

We bring you some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos taken as the band rehearse for the forthcoming and much anticipated live dates for next year.

(Image credit: Genesis)

"Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins have reunited in London and started rehearsals for the forthcoming Genesis The Last Domino? Tour which starts in April," reports our spy in the camp.

"The three old friends are playing together again for the first time since the Turn It On Again: The Tour in 2007. Joined by Nic Collins on drums, and long time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer, they are sounding incredible."

(Image credit: Genesis)

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford had been due to kick off The Last Domino? tour in Dublin on November 16 and wrap up with two nights in Glasgow on December 11 and 12. But due to restrictions on mass gatherings still in place, the trio have moved all the shows into April next year.

All tickets previously purchased for the 2020 dates will remain valid for the new shows.

The Last Domino? tour will be the first gigs Genesis have played since 2007, with Phil Collins previously telling Prog: “There were more reasons to do it than not to do it. If we had to do it the way we used to tour, I don't think I'd be doing it. But nowadays it can be done differently, and I've been doing that for the last couple of years.

Banks added: “After Phil finished his own tour, everybody thought, ‘We could talk about it and see whether it’s a good idea.’

“Once we decided it was a possibility, we wanted to see how it would work out when we played together. So we spent a couple of weeks in January in New York seeing how it sounded. People asked, ‘Why are you here?’ We just said, ‘Oh, for a wedding.’”