Phillips reveals vinyl Geese for Record Store Day

Genesis co-founder Anthony Phillips has confirmed he’ll launch a vinyl version of debut solo album The Geese And The Ghost for Record Store Day.

This year’s big event, designed to offer additional reasons to visit independent local retailers, takes place on April 18.

The Geese And The Ghost, originally launched in 1977, features guest appearances by former Genesis bandmates Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford. A remastered and extended edition was launched this week.

The limited-edition RSD version comes complete with an insert signed by Phillips. Find out more on this year’s event.