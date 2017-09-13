Gene Simmons to celebrate 50 years of rock with The Vault box set

Kiss vocalist and bassist Gene Simmons has announced the release of a box set containing 150 never-before-released tracks.

They’ll be included in The Vault Experience which is being launched by Rhino Entertainment to celebrate his 50 years in rock

A statement reads: “Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience commemorates and celebrates Simmons’ notorious five-decade journey as a rock icon, offering fans around the world a limited-edition collectible vault with contents that offer a unique look into The Demon’s colourful life, including never-before-released songs, photos, stories and collectible items.”

It will cost $2000 and, after a personal SKYPE call from Simmons, the Kiss star will hand deliver each package to customers at a designated location during his Vault World Tour which will take place between January and December 2018.

Simmons says: “Any artist can release a boxed set, and never really thank the fans for their support. I want to celebrate my 50th anniversary in rock with the fans, and I have had a blast putting something really special together for them.”

In addition, Simmons is offering two other Vault packages. The Executive Producers Experience costs $25,000, while the $50,000 Home Experience includes two hours with Simmons at the fan’s home – or designated location – for a special event with up to 25 friends and family, an intimate Songs & Stories playback session and Q&A with Gene.

Find a list of the $2000 Vault contents below along with a trailer for the package.

Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience contents

150 never-before-released tracks written and performed by Simmons, and featuring notable rock and roll artists, including members of Kiss past and present. These unreleased tracks are exclusive to The Vault and will not be available in other physical or digital configurations

Packaged in a massive 12” x 12” x 6” leather-bound commemorative book containing dozens of never-before-seen images of Simmons throughout his 50-year career

Limited edition collectibles including a Gene Simmons non-makeup action figure and an ‘In GeneWe Trust’ oversized medallion

A one-of-a-kind, hand-selected original piece of memorabilia from Gene’s personal collection

Gene Simmons with The Vault

