Listen to upbeat new Toto track Alone

Toto have released a stream of their new single titled Alone.

It’s one of three new tracks that will appear on the band’s upcoming greatest hits package 40 Trips Around The Sun, which will arrive on February 11.

Steve Lukather says of the song: “This one was written with just the four of us really writing together and no one else in the room with us.

“We wanted to start with an ‘up’ song in terms of groove for the album. The lyric is darker but we are older guys now and have lived life. The good, bad and ugly… we have lived it all and in the end we are all alone anyway.

“Proud of this piece and it just sort of organically happened.”

The other two new tracks set to appear on the record are Spanish Sea and Struck By Lightning. They’ll join fan favourites including Rosanna, Hold The Line, Africa and Stop Loving You.

40 Trips Around The Sun is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art, tracklist and Toto’s upcoming 40th anniversary tour dates below.

Toto 40 Trips Around The Sun tracklist

Alone Spanish Sea I’ll Supply The Love I’ll Be Over You Stranger In Town 99 Struck By Lightning Pamela Afraid Of Love I Won’t Hold You Back Jake To The Bone Stop Loving You Lea Hold The Line George Porgy Rosanna Africa

Toto 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour 2018

Feb 11: Helsinki Icehall, Finland

Feb 12: Tallinn Nordea Concert Hall, Estonia

Feb 14: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Feb 16: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Feb 17: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Feb 19: Hamburg Mehr Theater, Germany

Feb 21: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi-Electric Hall, Germany

Feb 22: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 24: Berlin C-Halle, Germany

Feb 25: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Mar 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Mar 04: Sofia National Palace Of Culture, Bulgaria

Mar 05: Skopje Boris Trajkovski Sports Hall, Macedonia

Mar 09: Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia

Mar 10: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Mar 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Mar 13: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Mar 15: Lille Zenith, France

Mar 17: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 18: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Mar 20: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Mar 22: Geneva Arena Geneva, Switzerland

Mar 23: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Mar 25: Marseille Dome, France

Mar 26: Toulouse Zenith, France

Mar 27: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Mar 29: Luxembourg City Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 30: Paris La Seine Musicale, France

Apr 01: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 02: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Apr 04: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 05: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 07: Belfast Waterfront Auditorium, UK

Apr 08: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK

