Listen to upbeat new Toto track Alone

Toto have released a stream of their new single titled Alone.
It’s one of three new tracks that will appear on the band’s upcoming greatest hits package 40 Trips Around The Sun, which will arrive on February 11.
Steve Lukather says of the song: “This one was written with just the four of us really writing together and no one else in the room with us.
“We wanted to start with an ‘up’ song in terms of groove for the album. The lyric is darker but we are older guys now and have lived life. The good, bad and ugly… we have lived it all and in the end we are all alone anyway.
“Proud of this piece and it just sort of organically happened.”
The other two new tracks set to appear on the record are Spanish Sea and Struck By Lightning. They’ll join fan favourites including Rosanna, Hold The Line, Africa and Stop Loving You.
40 Trips Around The Sun is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art, tracklist and Toto’s upcoming 40th anniversary tour dates below.
Toto 40 Trips Around The Sun tracklist
- Alone
- Spanish Sea
- I’ll Supply The Love
- I’ll Be Over You
- Stranger In Town
- 99
- Struck By Lightning
- Pamela
- Afraid Of Love
- I Won’t Hold You Back
- Jake To The Bone
- Stop Loving You
- Lea
- Hold The Line
- George Porgy
- Rosanna
- Africa
Toto 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour 2018
Feb 11: Helsinki Icehall, Finland
Feb 12: Tallinn Nordea Concert Hall, Estonia
Feb 14: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden
Feb 16: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Feb 17: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark
Feb 19: Hamburg Mehr Theater, Germany
Feb 21: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi-Electric Hall, Germany
Feb 22: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Feb 24: Berlin C-Halle, Germany
Feb 25: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Feb 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Mar 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Mar 04: Sofia National Palace Of Culture, Bulgaria
Mar 05: Skopje Boris Trajkovski Sports Hall, Macedonia
Mar 09: Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia
Mar 10: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Mar 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Mar 13: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany
Mar 15: Lille Zenith, France
Mar 17: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Mar 18: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Mar 20: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Mar 22: Geneva Arena Geneva, Switzerland
Mar 23: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Mar 25: Marseille Dome, France
Mar 26: Toulouse Zenith, France
Mar 27: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Mar 29: Luxembourg City Rockhal, Luxembourg
Mar 30: Paris La Seine Musicale, France
Apr 01: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Apr 02: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK
Apr 04: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Apr 05: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Apr 07: Belfast Waterfront Auditorium, UK
Apr 08: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK