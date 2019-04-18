Geddy Lee would love to see Rush’s music become a theatrical production

Geddy Lee says he'd love to see some of Rush’s music transformed into a theatrical production.

Back in 2015, drummer Neil Peart reported that he was surprised no one had approached the band with an offer to make a film based on their final album Clockwork Angels.

And that’s an album vocalist and bassist Lee has pointed to, saying it would be a good choice to make the transition from studio to the stage.

Speaking with uDiscover Music, Lee says: “I've always thought that Rush’s music really lent itself to theatrical reproduction. Especially the concept albums such as 2112 or Clockwork Angels, I think, would be fantastic opportunities to orchestrate the music a little bit more, get into a whole different kind of presentation.

“But visually, they're quite striking. The stories have a lot of potential in terms of staging and imaginative scenery. I think they really are tailor-made for that. So I'd love to see that happen sometime.”

Watch the full video interview below, where Lee also speaks about his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, his favourite bassists of all time and more.

Rush will release a graphic novel based on the creation of their 1977 album A Farewell To Kings in September, while the band’s live history will be celebrated in the book Wandering The Face Of The Earth which will be published on October 15.