Geddy Lee: I don't think in our heart of hearts we believed it was the end of Rush

Rush’s Geddy Lee says that the band didn’t really believe that their R40 North American tour would be their last.

The trio have been on hiatus since their final show together in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015, with vocalist and bassist Lee reporting last month that Neil Peart had retired from playing drums altogether.

In a recent interview with The Canadian Press, Lee says: “I don't think in our heart of hearts we believed it was the end, even though it did turn out to be the end.

“Maybe we would have served our fans better if we had just accepted that reality, that, 'Yeah, this is going to be our last tour,' and tell everybody. But they had that sense and they came out because of it anyway.

“I wasn't really interested in capitalising on something that may not be true. So it seemed to me much hipper just to go out and play – and if it's the end, then it's the end. Whereas I hear Kiss are doing their first farewell tour!”

Last month, Lee released his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, while Rush’s classic 1978 album Hemispheres was reissued in November to mark its 40th anniversary.

Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass

The Rush bassist, vocalist and keyboardist has launched this lavish book which celebrates the history of the bass and features contributions from artists including Les Claypool and Robert Trujillo.View Deal