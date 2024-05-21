Gavin Harrison teams up with Antoine Fafard for second album

Porcupine Tree/King Crimson/The Pineapple Thief drummer Gavin Harrison has again teamed up with Canadian-born UK-based jazz fusion bassist Antoine Fafard for a second album of progressive fusion.

Perpetual Mutations will be released by the pair on July 26 through Amplified Distribution in the US and Code 7 in the UK. It follows on from the duo's 2020 release, Chemical Reactions.

"As it was in the first effort, all the music on this album is entirely performed and excludes any programmed instruments," the pair say. "The joint instrumental musical effort was put together with the clear intention of not repeating the exact same sonic textures featured in the first album and keep looking for different and original musical possibilities. For instance, Perpetual Mutations introduces classical guitar and piano, instruments absent in the 2020 album."

Alongside Harrison and Fafard, the album features soprano saxophonist Jean-Pierre Zanella, cellists Joasia Cieslak and Isodora Filipovic, violinist Ally Storch and Dale Devoe – an alumni from the Stan Kenton Orchestra – on brass.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Code 7)

Gavin Harrison and Antoine Fafard: Perpetual Mutations

1. Dark Wind

2. Deadpan Euphoria

3. Viral Information 101

4. Objective Reality

5. Quiescent II

6. Spontaneous Plan

7. Pentalogic Structure

8. Solus Souls II

9. Safety Meeting