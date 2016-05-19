Gary Hoey to release Dust & Bones in July

Gary Hoey has announced he’ll launch his latest album Dust & Bones on July 29 – and he’s made the title track available to stream.

The blues guitarist says his 20th record is inspired by artists including Johnny Winter, Led Zeppelin, Robert Johnson and Robin Trower. Lita Ford also makes a guest appearance on duet, Coming Home.

Hoey says: “This is where I belong – playing this ferocious blend of blues and rock music. I did my last album, Deja Blues, to prove to myself that I could play authentic blues.

“Now that I feel more at home there, I felt it was time to mix my favourite guitar styles into something seamless, organic, and powerful. This is the biggest-sounding album I’ve done in years.”

Hoey has a number of tour dates scheduled throughout the summer.

Gary Hoey Dust & Bones tracklist

Boxcar Blues Who’s Your Daddy Born To Love You Dust & Bones Steamroller (tribute to Johnny Winter) Coming Home (featuring Lita Ford) Ghost Of Yesterday This Time Tomorrow Back Up Against The Wall Blind Faith Soul Surfer

Jun 03: St Charles Family Arena, MO

Jun 17: Saint Rocke Hermosa Beach, CA

Jun 18: Ramona Mainstage, CA

Jun 20: San Marcos Guitar Workshop Plus, CA

Jun 25: Lowell Summer Music Series, MA

Jun 30: San Francisco Biscuits And Blues, CA

Jul 01: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

Jul 22: Aubrun Hills Callahan’s Music Hall, MI

Jul 23: Saint Charles Arcade Theatre, IL

Jul 24: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Aug 19: New Hope Havana, PA

Aug 20: Teaneck Mexicali Live, NJ

Aug 21: Westford Blues N Brews Festival, MA