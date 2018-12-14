Gandalf's Fist release new single

Cumbrian prog rockers Gandalf's Fist have released a new single, Leader Of Men.

The track is the first taste of the band's forthcoming, as yet untitled new album, the follow-up to 2016's epic triple album The Clockwork Fable.

"The hard-rocking single, Leader of Men, blows away any festive sentimentality with an assault of guitars, synths and soaring vocals from Keri Farish," the band tell Prog. "The lyrical themes and album art hint at a possible return to the world of “Cogotopolis” from our 2016 triple album The Clockwork Fable, although we are yet to reveal what exactly is in store...

"Plucked like a rusty cog from a subterranean cavern, we're releasing this tasty morsel as our "festive" 2018 single as a sneaky peek at our upcoming 2019 album.This single version features a separate master from the main album version to well and truly ensure you knock Ol' Saint Nick's socks off! Enjoy!"

Leader Of Men is available to stream or download from the Gandalf's Fist bandcamp page.