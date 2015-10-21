Gama Bomb unveil a ninja-filled new video!

Irish thrashers Gama Bomb are premiering their new video for Ninja Untouchables / Untouchable Glory exclusively with Metal Hammer!

And in typical Gama Bomb style, it’s not your usual music video…

‘Everyone’s sick of lyric videos these days,” says frontman Philly Byrne, “so we’re giving the people what they want instead: less words, more extreme martial arts violence!”

We can’t argue with that. If you’re in a band and want to make a music video, fill it with ninjas!

Ninja Untouchables / Untouchable Glory is taken from Gama Bomb’s new album Untouchable Glory. It’s out 30 October, via AFM Records.