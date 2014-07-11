GALLERY: Behind the scenes of King 810's new video

We've been given some candid behind-the-scenes photos from King 810's latest video.

The video is for the gruesome and awesome track Fat Around The Heart, taken from the Flint, Michigan metallers’ gruelling debut album, Memoirs Of A Murderer, out August 18 via Roadrunner.

Check out the video here.

Pre-order it on iTunes here.

The band are scheduled to come over to the UK this September on the Download Freezes Over tour, check out the dates below!

Tue 23rd Sep – Thekla, Bristole

Wed 24th Sep – Classic Grand, glasgow

Thu 25th Sep – O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

Fri 26th Sep – O2 Academy Islington, London

Sat 27th Sep – Academy 3, Manchester

[All shots by Alexis Simpson]