Trending

GALLERY: Behind the scenes of King 810's new video

By News  

We've got some awesome shots from the new King 810 video!

null

We've been given some candid behind-the-scenes photos from King 810's latest video.

The video is for the gruesome and awesome track Fat Around The Heart, taken from the Flint, Michigan metallers’ gruelling debut album, Memoirs Of A Murderer, out August 18 via Roadrunner.

Check out the video here.

Pre-order it on iTunes here.

The band are scheduled to come over to the UK this September on the Download Freezes Over tour, check out the dates below!

Tue 23rd Sep – Thekla, Bristole

Wed 24th Sep – Classic Grand, glasgow

Thu 25th Sep – O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

Fri 26th Sep – O2 Academy Islington, London

Sat 27th Sep – Academy 3, Manchester

[All shots by Alexis Simpson]

Image 1 of 31

Image 2 of 31

Image 3 of 31

Image 4 of 31

Image 5 of 31

Image 6 of 31

Image 7 of 31

Image 8 of 31

Image 9 of 31

Image 10 of 31

Image 11 of 31

Image 12 of 31

Image 13 of 31

Image 14 of 31

Image 15 of 31

Image 16 of 31

Image 17 of 31

Image 18 of 31

Image 19 of 31

Image 20 of 31

Image 21 of 31

Image 22 of 31

Image 23 of 31

Image 24 of 31

Image 25 of 31

Image 26 of 31

Image 27 of 31

Image 28 of 31

Image 29 of 31

Image 30 of 31

Image 31 of 31