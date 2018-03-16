Galahad, John Hackett Band and Comedy Of Errors For Danfest 8

Galahad, John Hackett Band and Comedy Of Errors are the big names who will appear at Danfest 8 this year.

Tickets are on sale now for the eighth incarnation of Danny Mayo’s respected event, a major part of the UK prog calendar which takes place on Friday November 30 and Saturday December 1. Comedy Of Errors will headline the Friday evening with Karmamoi and 25 Yard Screamer also appearing. Galahad take pole position on the Saturday, with the John Hackett Band also in the evening slot. I Am The Manic Whale, Orange Clocks and Red Jasper will appear for the Saturday afternoon session.

As usual the event takes place at The Musician in Leicester. Tickets are priced at £30 for the whole event, of £12 for the Friday, £22 for Saturday or £12 for the Saturday evening. Tickets are available now from Ticketweb, or from the venue or from Beat Route Records in Leicester.