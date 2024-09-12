Frost* share behind-the-scenes footage in video for their new single Moral & Consequence

UK prog quartet Frost* have shared a video for their brand new single Moral & Consequence. The new video shares plenty of behind-the-scenes clips from the band over the years

The new single is taken from the band's highly anticipated new studio album, Life In The Wires, which is released through InsideOut Music on October 18.

"Moral & Consequence is a song of two halves, you’ll never guess what each section is called," laughs keyboard player and singer Jem Godfrey. "In 2008, on our second album Experiments In Mass Appeal, I sang - “The ideal and the innocence, the moral and the consequence. Core desire, it’s a real Livewire, setting my life on fire, oh it’s unreal.” It’s not a sequel to the song from 2008, but at the same time it is. It’s a bit complicated, all will be revealed on the new album."

As Prog reported back in January, Life In The Wires is a double concept album whose story revolves around a central character Naio, a kid in a modern AI world, who discovers the voice of an old DJ on an ancient AM radio his mother had given him, which gets him off on a path of enlightenment.

"Every prog band worth their salt really should do a double album, shouldn't they?” Godfrey continues. "We've always kind of had this idea of wanting to do one. So I sat down last summer and thought, well, I'm just gonna have to get my head down and go for it."

Life In The Wires will be available as a Limited 2CD, gatefold 180g 2LP and as a digital album, with subtle differences across the three formats for added interest. The album features artwork by Carl Glover, who also designed the cover of Day And Age, which you can see below, with the tracklisting.

Pre-order Life In The Wires.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors