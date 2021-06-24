Friends rally around Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus as he reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘It sucks and I’m scared’

Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have offered their love and support for Blink-182 bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus following his revelation that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoppus revealed his diagnosis in a social media post on June 23, writing: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Blink-182 drummer Barker and former guitarist/vocalist DeLonge have since expressed their support for their friend.

Angels & Airwaves frontman DeLonge, who formed Blink-182 with Hoppus in 1992, and left the band in 2015, said he had been aware of Hoppus’ condition “for a while now.”

Posting on Twitter, DeLonge said, “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack.”

Speaking to E! News, Travis Barker said, “Mark is my brother and I love and support him,” Barker said. “I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”