Barker named top rock drummer

Blink-182’s Travis Barker has been named the best rock drummer of the year.

He’s been acclaimed by readers of Rhythm magazine for his live work during 2014. He leads a top 10 including Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters, John Fred Young of Black Stone Cherry and Brent Fitz of Slash’s solo band.

Rhythm say: “Travis has proved his popularity once again. Blink-182 put in a great performance at the Reading and Leeds festivals this year, and are working on a new album for 2015 – which should make Travis a shoe-in for top-spot next year too.”

