Barker named top rock drummer

By Classic Rock  

Blink-182 sticksman tops poll in front of Taylor Hawkins, John Fred Young and Brent Fitz

Blink-182’s Travis Barker has been named the best rock drummer of the year.

He’s been acclaimed by readers of Rhythm magazine for his live work during 2014. He leads a top 10 including Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters, John Fred Young of Black Stone Cherry and Brent Fitz of Slash’s solo band.

Rhythm say: “Travis has proved his popularity once again. Blink-182 put in a great performance at the Reading and Leeds festivals this year, and are working on a new album for 2015 – which should make Travis a shoe-in for top-spot next year too.”

Rhythm readers’ top 10 rock drummers

  1. Travis Barker, Blink-182

  2. Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters

  3. John Fred Young, Black Stone Cherry

  4. Brent Fitz, Slash

  5. Tommy Clufetos, Black Sabbath

  6. Stix Zadinia, Steel Panther

  7. Matt Cameron, Pearl Jam

  8. Shannon Larkin, Godsmack

  9. Michael Miley, Rival Sons

  10. Matt Helders, Arctic Monkeys

