Barker named top rock drummer

Blink-182’s Travis Barker has been named the best rock drummer of the year.
He’s been acclaimed by readers of Rhythm magazine for his live work during 2014. He leads a top 10 including Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters, John Fred Young of Black Stone Cherry and Brent Fitz of Slash’s solo band.
Rhythm say: “Travis has proved his popularity once again. Blink-182 put in a great performance at the Reading and Leeds festivals this year, and are working on a new album for 2015 – which should make Travis a shoe-in for top-spot next year too.”
Rhythm readers’ top 10 rock drummers
Travis Barker, Blink-182
Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters
John Fred Young, Black Stone Cherry
Brent Fitz, Slash
Tommy Clufetos, Black Sabbath
Stix Zadinia, Steel Panther
Matt Cameron, Pearl Jam
Shannon Larkin, Godsmack
Michael Miley, Rival Sons
Matt Helders, Arctic Monkeys