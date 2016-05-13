Freedom To Glide to release album Fall in July

Freedom To Glide have announced they’ll release their album Fall on July 1.

The record is the second instalment of their war and conflict themed trilogy. It follows their 2013 release, Rain. While Rain embodies “the realisation of, or an awakening to, the effects of war”, the Midlands duo say Fall has a more reflective, ‘coming to terms’ feel to it.

They add: “We were asked by one of our fans how we were going to follow up Rain and tackle the issues of ‘that difficult second album’ bands seem to have, but in reality we knew from the start what we wanted to produce.

“The ideas process for us is the real creative part which may just begin with a few guitar chords, a short piano piece or simply something we have read or heard about an event or person during one of, sadly, so many conflicts over the past 100 years. We’re immensely proud of the new album and can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Fall can be pre-ordered via Freedom To Glide’s Bandcamp from May 20.

Freedom To Glide Fall tracklist