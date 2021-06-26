Franklin Zoo stream new eight-minute single The Fugitive

Danish prog metal quintet Franklin Zoo have streamed their brand new single, the eight-minute The Fugitive, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album The Dandelion Child, which will be released through The Orchard Music in October.

“The Fugitive is about the Kierkegaardian esthetician - The Don Juan, who mindlessly wanders through life while consuming others because of life’s meaninglessness and the mindless hunt for dopamine," the band explain. "Nihilism becomes a convenient view, responsibility becomes what’s missing, a fugitive is what he becomes from himself. The song is basically about the reasons for people living for weekends on cocaine and sex."

The Dandelion Child will be the band's third album, following Untamed (2013) and Red Skies (2016).

"We try to make sense of a noisy world," they add. "Through Franklin Zoo's music, stories are told, and common but shameful topics are explored by musical images providing a safe zone to feel understood and less alienated. The music aims to fill the voids between one and the others by providing careful and honest words and sound from our hearts to yours."

More information.