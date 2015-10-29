Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes in Trouble video

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have released a video for their track Trouble.

It’s taken from the debut album Blossom, released in August.

Former Gallows frontman Carter recently explained the record was the result of a “turbulent year” in 2014, adding: “I wrote it all down, a line here, a paragraph there, and soon I had a book full of suffering and questions. I decided I needed an outlet to help me take these lyrics and do with them what I do best – perform.”

The band just completed a European tour.