Frank Carter postpones tour after serious car crash

Frank Carter has been forced to postpone the first week of his North American tour after being involved in a serious car crash.

In a new post on social media, the vocalist reports the incident happened in Devon on Thursday night and he's given details of the injuries he and his friend sustained in the smash.

Carter says: “On Thursday night at 7:20pm I was involved in a serious car accident in Devon, UK. I crawled out of the wreck with some cuts and scrapes, a kneecap in the wrong place, bruised ribs and a headache that won’t go away.

“My friend Pete was less fortunate, he was cut from the wreckage by no less than 11 firefighters with a triple fractured pelvis, ruptured spleen, multiple broken ribs and the kind of cuts and bruises you get from being hit by a car.

“We were all taken by ambulance to Derriford A&E where I stayed until 7:30am the next morning when I was finally released with a collection of minor injuries and a new appreciation of living.”

Carter adds: “I have unfortunately been told I am unable to fly while my body recovers. As it stands the first week of our American tour will not proceed as planned. We looked at all the ways I could come and play the shows but once the doctor had seen me, it was clear flying to New York this weekend was not an option.

“We will do everything in our power to make it up to you and are reviewing all the options including rescheduling.

“Due to the last minute nature of this situation we are not able to give news on when these might be rescheduled but please trust us in that we are working on it and will have an update soon.”

“We are truly sorry to the fans who bought tickets and to the legends The Beaches who are driving to New York as I write this. Check the venue websites for more information on refunds or new dates.”

Carter concludes: “We are lucky to be alive and I hope to be well enough to play the rest of the tour. Thank you for your understanding and your support.”

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes had lined up the shows in support of their third album End Of Suffering, which was released in May this year through International Death Cult.

The tour is planned to now get under way at Vancouver’s Venue Nightclub on October 8.

Find a list of the affected dates below.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: Postponed 2019 dates

Sep 23: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Sep 24: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Sep 25: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Sep 27: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Sep 28: Detroit El Club, MI

Sep 29: Chicago Cobra Lounge, IL