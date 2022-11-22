Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes to headline 2000Trees: Rival Schools, Loathe, Bob Vylan among supporting cast

By Paul Brannigan
published

Punk rockers Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes revealed as the weekend-closing headliners at 2000trees 2023

Frank Carter
(Image credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have been announced as the first headline attraction at next year's 2000trees festival. The Hertfordshire punk band will close out the main stage on Saturday, July 8. 

Other artists booked to play the July weekender include the previously announced Rival Schools, Hundred Reasons, Loathe, Bob Vylan, The Wonder Years, Cancer Bats, No Devotion, Svalbard, Sprints, Pitchshifter, and Holding Absence.

Speaking about the event's first confirmed headline act, 2000trees festival organiser James Scarlett says, "Since their incredible set in 2017 Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes have easily been one of the most requested bands at 2000trees. So we're absolutely stoked that they're coming back to close out the festival as Saturday Main Stage headliners. You do not want to miss this!"

2000trees 2023 will take place from July 5-8, on Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham,
Gloucestershire. Tickets are on-sale now

The full list of bands announced to date for the festival is:

Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes (Saturday main stage headliner) / Hundred Reasons / Rival Schools / The Wonder Years / Bob Vylan / Loathe / Holding Absence / Pitchshifter / Cancer Bats / And So I Watch You From Afar / Joyce Manor / Crows / Dream State / Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties / Sprints / Microwave / Svalbard / The Chisel / Press Club / No Devotion / Chubby & the Gang / Saint Agnes / Ithaca / The St Pierre Snake Invasion / Lambrini Girls / Koyo / Press to MECO / Big Spring / Spielbergs / The Oozes / The Scratch / Dead Pony / July Jones / Heart Attack Man / THICK / Mint / Delilah Bon / Enola Gay / Ways Away / Delaire The Liar / Pet Needs / Gurriers / Chastity / SNAYX / Hypothetics.

Frank Carter rounds off his European tour with The Rattlesnakes with a three-night residency at The Underworld in London from December 6-8.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.