Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes to headline 2000Trees: Rival Schools, Loathe, Bob Vylan among supporting cast

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have been announced as the first headline attraction at next year's 2000trees festival. The Hertfordshire punk band will close out the main stage on Saturday, July 8.

Other artists booked to play the July weekender include the previously announced Rival Schools, Hundred Reasons, Loathe, Bob Vylan, The Wonder Years, Cancer Bats, No Devotion, Svalbard, Sprints, Pitchshifter, and Holding Absence.

Speaking about the event's first confirmed headline act, 2000trees festival organiser James Scarlett says, "Since their incredible set in 2017 Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes have easily been one of the most requested bands at 2000trees. So we're absolutely stoked that they're coming back to close out the festival as Saturday Main Stage headliners. You do not want to miss this!"



2000trees 2023 will take place from July 5-8, on Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham,

Gloucestershire. Tickets are on-sale now.

The full list of bands announced to date for the festival is:



Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes (Saturday main stage headliner) / Hundred Reasons / Rival Schools / The Wonder Years / Bob Vylan / Loathe / Holding Absence / Pitchshifter / Cancer Bats / And So I Watch You From Afar / Joyce Manor / Crows / Dream State / Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties / Sprints / Microwave / Svalbard / The Chisel / Press Club / No Devotion / Chubby & the Gang / Saint Agnes / Ithaca / The St Pierre Snake Invasion / Lambrini Girls / Koyo / Press to MECO / Big Spring / Spielbergs / The Oozes / The Scratch / Dead Pony / July Jones / Heart Attack Man / THICK / Mint / Delilah Bon / Enola Gay / Ways Away / Delaire The Liar / Pet Needs / Gurriers / Chastity / SNAYX / Hypothetics.

Frank Carter rounds off his European tour with The Rattlesnakes with a three-night residency at The Underworld in London from December 6-8.