Watch Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes sing about the horror of cocaine abuse on new single The Drugs, featuring Jamie T

By Paul Brannigan
Watch Frank Carter and Jamie T trade vocals on anti-cocaine anthem The Drugs: 'It's the patron saint of the fucking sesh'

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have shared a fierce new anti-drugs single, The Drugs, featuring indie singer/songwriter Jamie T. 

Explaining the background to the track, Carter says: “The Drugs was written after a few long conversations with some beautiful friends of mine who had been struggling with addiction. Life is a difficult journey, it’s easier with good friends around. 

"Jamie and I had been talking about making music for years and when he asked me to sing on his tune British Hell I jumped at the chance.  When I asked him to sing on The Drugs he returned the favour in perfect style.”

Carter continues, “Around 2007, when I met Jamie, was a wild time to be a young punk navigating the music industry. One of the things I learned very early was friends were hard to find, but when you found them you had to hold on tight. Jamie has been my friend since we bumped into each other backstage at a gig in Austin, Texas. Gallows had just finished playing a set, I had been punched in the face and he walked in and I just smiled a bloody smile and we’ve been friends ever since."

Written about cocaine abuse, The Drugs features lyrics such as "White arrows for my chest / It’s 10am and I still haven’t slept / If the sun comes up then we're going again / It's the patron saint of the fucking sesh".

Watch the video, set in Carter's tattoo shop, below:

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes will embark upon a European tour in support of their current album Sticky on November 2, beginning in Helsinki, Finland.

