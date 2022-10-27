Listen to the first Hundred Reasons single in 15 years, Glorious Sunset

Hundred Reasons, one of the key bands spearheading the UK post-hardcore scene in the Noughties, have announced their first new album in 15 years.

Glorious Sunset, the follow-up to 2007's Quick the Word, Sharp the Action, will be released on February 24, via SO Recordings, and you can hear the album's emotional title track - written about the passing of vocalist Colin Doran's mother - right now.



Detailing the creative process behind the single, Doran says, "Glorious Sunset came about from an instrumental idea from The Andy [bassist Andy Gilmour] which was nearly complete minus any vocal ideas.



"The lyrics for the song completely changed from the demo version to the recorded version as within that space of time my mother passed away after a 4-year battle with cancer. She had gone into remission twice previously and it come back again but this time it would be terminal. The title of the song took on a new meaning as the song talks about being relieved that someone you love is no longer suffering. The sunset refers to the light that many people say they see when they die.



In all lots of lyrics changed during that time period as it brought on a new perspective which shaped the narrative of the material."

Speaking about the return of the band, which features original members Doran, Larry Hibbit (guitar), Andy Gilmour (bass) and Andy Bews (drums), the singer continues, "When we started writing again it was really important that we did not go back to any material that had been cut previously. It all had to be completely new.



"We started writing just before Covid and got together sporadically as and when we could to write and demo which was not our usual way. We would normally be in a room together for the most part but this time it was not always possible. Larry and I would write, The Andy and Larry would write and then I would join the session later in the day (I have a day job) but we were all super happy with what was coming out. This was a deal breaker for all as if we were putting out new material it had to be amazing.



"This album isn’t something we felt we had to do. We simply arrived at a position where the music was so good that it was something we needed to do."



Watch the video for Glorious Sunset below:





To tie in with the album release, Hundred Reasons will embark on a UK tour with fellow Noughties post-hardcore crew Hell Is For Heroes, and My Vitriol.

The dates are:



Feb 23: O2 Academy, Leeds

Feb 24: Barrowland, Glasgow

Feb 25: Academy, Manchester

Mar 02: O2 Academy, Bristol

Mar 03: O2 Institute, Birmingham

Mar 04: O2 Academy Brixton, London