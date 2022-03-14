Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Poppy, All Time Low among new Reading/Leeds festival additions

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Poppy, All Time Low and beabadoobee are among a huge list of additions newly announced for this summer's Reading and Leeds festivals.

Rage Against The Machine and Bring Me The Horizon are among the previously announced headline acts for the annual August Bank Holiday weekend events, which this year will take place from 26-28 August.

Other acts previously confirmed include Enter Shikari, Fever 333, Fontaines D.C., Wolf Alice, Run The Jewels, Maneskin, Pale Waves and Little Simz.

Alongside the aforementioned artists, new additions to the weekend include Willow, Black Honey, The Sherlocks, 100 gecs, Tigercub, Static Dress, Witch Fever, As It Is, cleopatrick and Krept & Konan.

(Image credit: Festival Republic)

The festival will mark the first time in over a decade that Rage Against The Machine have played the UK, as well as the 30th anniversary of their seminal debut record. The band had previously been booked for the 2020 event which was ultimately cancelled due to the pandemic.

Bring Me The Horizon have played Reading and Leeds six times (including a secret appearance at the 2018 edition of the event), making their first appearance in 2008.