Willow releases music video for Grow, featuring Avril Lavigne

Willow has premiered the music video for Grow, lifted from her acclaimed album Lately I Feel Everything, released earlier this year.

The video was directed by Dana Trippe and was premiered today (Oct 19) on MTV Live, mtvU and on the Viacom Times Square billboards.

Grow features pop-punk legends Avril Lavigne and Blink 182's Travis Barker – although Lavigne is the only one of the guest stars to appear in the video. During the footage, Lavigne and Willow, while kitted out in stylish punk garb, strum their guitars fiercely side by side before frolicking around cheerfully together on a high rooftop. Honestly, it's a joyous affair, and who doesn't love a bit of Avril?

For those unfamiliar with the song, Grow is a motivational ode to inner healing that explores themes of self-reliance, self-care and self acceptance. Incorporating lyrics such as 'I hope you know you're not alone', 'I feel closer knowing I don't have to hide my scars' and 'You'll find that you're your own best friend', the song is the perfect, motivational booster that'll have you rekindling your love of fishnet gloves, thick slabs of eyeliner and flipping off ex-boyfriends.

Speaking to Kerrang! about her intentions behind working with the vocalist on the track, Willow explained: “If I was going to do pop-punk I had to go far and beyond. I had to go the full mile. The fact that Avril has been doing pop-punk music for so long gives her the power of just killing it. Like, there is no world where this is not going to be fire. So that was super-inspiring…”

Watch it below: