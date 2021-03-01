Trending

Frank Carduccci to release limited vinyl edition of debut album Oddity

By ()

Frank Carducci celebrates tenth anniversary of debut album Oddity with remastered vinyl reissue

Franck Carducci
(Image credit: Ines Bourgeouis)

French prog rocker Franck Carducci has announced that he will release a special limited edition remastered vinyl version of his debut album Oddity, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.

"In 2010, I decided to follow the advice from my friend Steve Hackett and make an album out with songs I had written in the previous years," Carducci explains. "Everything that happened to me after that was the consequence of this decision, so I owe a lot to Oddity (and to Steve). Since then, I've had recurring requests to release it in vinyl, so I thought a 10 year anniversary would be a good excuse to do it."

"I hope you'll enjoy discovering (or rediscovering) this music on a vinyl, which gave it a very 70s feel (which seems coherent to me, given my influences). We have been working on a new analog remastering of the five main tracks, which was the occasion for me to rediscover these songs.

"Some of these tracks were written when I was just a kid or young adult, so they may sound a bit clumsy, but that's how they were made and I wanted to keep the music authentic so I decided not to make any change, even though, if I was recording these songs today, I'd probably do some things differently. But again, for this reissue, I didn't wanna play God and rewrite the past, so I let the music the way it was, only with a fresh remastering."

In an effort to support indie retailers Cardicci won't be handling pre-orders himself. They'll be handled by The Merch Desk in the UK and Quadrifonic in France.

Pre-order from The Merch Desk.

Pre-order from Quadrifonic.