NJProghouse will host its 2014 Homecoming Weekend on October 11 and 12.

This year’s event is headlined by the Sensational Francis Dunnery Band and Discipline, with sets by Heliopolis, Lo-Fi Resistance and others.

It takes place at Roxy & Dukes, Dunellen, New Jersey. Tickets are on sale now, costing $130 for the full weekend and $75 for a single day. Hotel rooms are on offer at a discount price. Find out more.