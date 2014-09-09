Fozzy’s Chris Jericho criticises Hall Of Fame

Chris Jericho says he was disappointed more wasn’t done to celebrate Kiss’ induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The original Kiss members were inducted earlier this year but refused to play as mainman Gene Simmons thought it would be disrespectful to current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

But the WWE star and Fozzy frontman says even if the original lineup didn’t want to perform, something should have been put on for the fans.

Jericho tells Loudwire: “It was a drag they didn’t play, but inter-band politics are a strange thing. I just thought overall somebody should have played, put together an all-star band and play a couple of Kiss tunes.”

Jericho is also critical of the Hall, saying Deep Purple should be in and that if past and present members of the E-Street Band can be inducted, so should former Kiss members including guitarist Bruce Kulick.

He continues: “The three bands that were omissions were Rush, Kiss and Deep Purple. Now two of them are in so Deep Purple has to be in – it’s the most ridiculous thing if they’re not.

“Bruce Kulick isn’t in The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, although he’s sold tens of millions of records with Kiss. But the first E-Street Band drummer that played three gigs in Astbury park is up there.”

Jericho also reveals there’s no point reading his third book titled The Best In The World: At What I Have No Idea if people have yet to read his previous works A Lion’s Tale: Around The World In Spandex and Undisputed: How To Become The World Champion In 1372 Easy Steps.

He adds: “They’re a trilogy. This one picks up right where the last one left off in 2007 and goes all the way to last year. They all string together – it’s like one big prog rock song. If you’re ever going to read my books and start with the second one, you’re not going to understand things that happened in the first one.”

Fozzy released sixth studio album Do You Wanna Start A War in July and head out on the road across the US this coming weekend for a 12-date tour.

The Best In The World: At What I Have No Idea launches on November 20.