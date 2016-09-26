Frost* Add More 2017 Dates

British prog rockers Frost* have announced three extra dates to their Falling Satellites tour. The band returned to active duty earlier this year with the release of their third studio album, Falling Satellites, and a series of live dates.The band were also nominated in the Band/Artist Of The Year category at this year’s Progressive Music Awards.

They will play:

The Brook, Southampton April 6

The Liquid Room, Edinburgh April 8

The Citadel, St. Helens April 9

Tickets for all dates are available at The Merch Desk.