Former Trivium guitarist and bassist Brent Young has died

Former Trivium bassist and guitarist Brent Young has died. Young played on the band's Caeruleus EP (also known as 'the blue demo'), released in 2003, and the following year's debut album, Ember To Inferno.

The news was confirmed by Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, who posted, "We have just been given word on the passing of one of the early members of Trivium, Brent Young.

"Having had a couple wonderful years with Brent in the Florida local band scene, doing the Blue demo and ETI together, the very first European mini-tour and first USA tour together - I have nothing but amazing memories of a wonderful person.

"Our hearts and condolences go out to all of Brent’s family and friends."

Young quit Trivium after the release of Ember To Inferno, to be replaced by Paolo Gregoletto from Miami thrashers Metal Militia.

"I met Brent a few times in the past, so I didn’t know him too well," says Gregoletto. "But I have played a lot of songs he recorded on Ember to Inferno live and he was a big part of the early years of the band. I want to send my deepest condolences to his friends and family."

In 2017 Young joined another former Trivium member, drummer Travis Smith, in Orlando-based hard rock/metal band Blacknova.

Smith also commented on Young's death (via Blabbermouth), saying "I will forever remember September 25th at 6:48pm. This is when I received the most saddening, heartbreaking phone call I've ever received. My brother and best friend for the past 27 years has past and is no longer with me.

"Brent you will forever be missed and loved. I cherish every memory we have together. We shared so many great times and monumental moments in our lives together and I feel we still had so many more to go. You will forever be with me and so many others.

"Heaven received a beautiful person yesterday and you will forever be missed.

"I love you. Rest In Peace."

A cause of death has not been announced.