Former Siagon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler dials up the prog on new solo album

Former Saigon Kick guitarist and vocalistJason Belier has turned to prog for inspiration on his latest solo album Songs For The Apocalypse which will be released under the banner The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra through Frontiers Records on January 21, which features contributions from Devin Townsend and members of Queensryche and Sons Of Apollo.

Bieler has released a new video for the first single Apology that features Todd LaTorre (Queensrÿche) on drums, Kevin Scott on bass and a guest guitar solo from Andee Blacksugar of KMFDM, with Bieler handling lead vocals and all other instruments. You can watch the video in full below.

Also featured on Songs For The Apocalypse are Jeff Scott Soto and Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thall (Sons Of Apollo), Dave Ellefson (Megadeth), Pat Badger (Extreme), Clint Lowery (Sevendust), Benji Webbe (Skindred) and Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah).

Bieler was initially known for co-founding Miami based hard rock act Saigon Kick. He also played in an early touring version of Talisman with Marcel Jacob and Jeff Scott Soto, as well as Super Transatlantic with Extreme bassist Pat Badger, who earned a gold record for their work on the soundtrack for the movie American Pie.



In recent years, Bieler has been touring extensively as a solo artist with a show that features a wide array of musical styles, absurdist humour and numerous special guests. Together with his brother he also co-runs the Bieler Bros. record label, which has worked with artists such as Skindred, Will Haven, Nonpoint, Karnivool, Sikth and more.

Pre-order Songs For The Apocalypse.

