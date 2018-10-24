Former Purson singer Rosalie Cunningham launches Pledge campaign

Former Purson singer and guitarist Rosalie Cunningham has announced a Pledge campaign for her new solo album, which she plans to release in early 2019.

In a statement on her Facebook page, Cunningham announces:" Today I launch my PledgeMusic campaign for my new self-titled album, released early 2019, but I promise to make a couple of songs available to you before then to keep you satiated. The record is at the finishing touches stage now and I am over the moon with it. I know you will be too! Here I invite you to be a part of it’s journey out into the big wide world. The music industry is a crazy, complex circus that can bamboozle the fuck out of artists and fans alike. Let’s cut out the middle man and nurture this symbiotic relationship!"

Interested parties can find Cunningham's Pledge page here.

Cunningham has also launched a new official Facebook page which you can find here.

Purson split in late 2016 having released two albums, 2013's The Circle And The Blue Door and 2016's Desire's Magic Theatre. They also performed live at the 2016 progressive Music Awards.

"Please help me bring the dream i’ve had for the last 2 years to life," she says.