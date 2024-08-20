Former Jethro Tull members Martin Barre and Doane Perry guest on new Chris Herin single

Chris Herin, guitarist and keyboard player with US prog rockers Tiles, has enlisted the help of former Jethro Tull members Martin Barre and Doane Perry for his brand new single The Darkest Hour, and you can watch the new video below.

It's taken from Herin's upcoming debut solo album, Hiding In Plain Sight which he will release through The Laser's Edge label on November 1. The album is a personal look how Alzheimer’s disease affects families, following his father's own ten-year struggle with the disease

Aside from the former Tull pair, the album, which has been produced by renowned producer Terry Brown, famed for his work on so many Rush albums, features a setellar cast list of guests including Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, Peter Frampton, Crown Lands pair Kevin Comeu and Cowdy Bowles, Tim Bowness, Michael Sadler (Saga), Colin Edwin, Kim Mitchell (Max Webster) and more...

“I’m honored to have worked with so many talented musicians and to witness these songs take shape under Terry’s watchful eye and unfailing ear," says Herin. "His meticulous care and artistic commitment meant the unique characteristics of each performance influenced the music’s evolution and identity. I thank everyone involved for their distinctive contributions and for helping create a unified spirit of purpose in honor for those afflicted and affected by dementia. A portion of this album’s proceeds will be donated to Alzheimer’s charities.

"Doane and I had several conversations about Alzheimer’s since his father also suffered from the disease and he is quite versed in many of the medical complexities," he continues of The Darkest Hour itself. "He liked the song (even in its embryonic form), so I sent him a chart to outline the structure and identify a few meter twists and turns. He enthusiastically experimented and developed a great groove for the drum track with meticulously layered percussion – all which propel the song with muscular polyrhythms.

"Likewise, Martin enthused about playing with Doane again and contributed mandolin, flute, rhythm guitar enhancements, and of course his trademark soloing. If you listen closely, I’m sure you’ll get a chuckle out of the playful reference to that well-known JT tune from 1969. Martin and Doane definitely bring a powerful and identifiable energy to the track.”

You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Hiding In Plain Sight.

Chris Herin: The Darkest Hour (feat. Martin Barre & Doane Perry) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: The Lasers Edge)

Chris Herin: Hiding In Plain Sight

1. Warning Signs

2. The Darkest Hour

3. Living In The Night

4. The Heart Of You

5. Secret Adversary

6. A Wrinkle In Time

7. Second Ending

8. Safe House (Isolation)

9. White Dandelions

10. Slow To Crumble

11. Wilderness Years