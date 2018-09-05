Former Jethro Tull member Dee Palmer plans charity single

Dee Palmer, formerly of prog legends Jethro Tull is to release a charity single to raise money for Cancer UK, Lupus UK and the British Heart Foundation.

The single will feature two previously unreleased tracks from two different incarnations of Tallis, the prog rock band Palmer formed following her departure from Jethro Tull (then known as David Palmer) in 1980. Tallis also featured at different times former Tull members Barriemore Barlow, John Glascock and keyboard player John Evans (who can be seen second right in the photo above, with Palmer centre).

Named after the English composer Thomas Tallis, Tallis first appeared in 1978 when they recorded a single Pachelbel Canon, which originated from Palmer's time at The Royal Academy Of Music. The band reactivated following Tull's 'big split' of 1980 at which point Evans came on board and the band began recording an album. However despite enthusiastic noises, major label support was forthcoming and the project was shelved. Palmer rejected offers from renaissance and Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow to work in studio music writing, before venturing into building, whilst Evans bought an office partitioning company, got married and moved to Australia.

Now, as Palmer releases a new album of original songs, Through Darkened Glass, she has also unearthed, with the help of the Facebook Jethro Tull Group, these unreleased Tallis tracks in an effort to raise money for the chosen charities.

The Jethro Tull Group and Dee obviously want to achieve as sizeable a donation for each of the charities as the can and so they can determine production numbers, production costs etc. in order to maximise any charitable donation they are asking people who may be interested in buying if they could register an interest by sending an email headed ‘register’ with your name, town and country [so we can work out potential postage costs] to the following email address: tallisorder@jethrotullgroup.com

"We are anticipating production and distribution in August/September if there are sufficient numbers interested," Pat Kent of The Jethro Tull Group told Prog. "The success of this will determine whether we follow up with another of these rare releases in the future. No payment is required at this time and costs will be posted as soon as possible. Registration does not mean an obligation to buy at this stage.

This is not limited to Tull Group Members only, this is for Tull fans and so feel free to share this message in its entirety to other Tull groups and fans.