Former Haken bassist Tom MacLean resurfaces in Athemon

Former Haken bassist Tom MacLean has resurfaced in new prog duo Athemon, who will release their self-titled debut on October 11.

MacLean hooked up with Brazilian vocalist and guitarist Adriano Ribeiro during the pandemic lockdown, forging a bond in cyberspace.

"Adriano sent me his demo and it gave me goosebumps, so I was keen to get involved," says MacLean.

The result is Athemon, the band's self-titled debut. A concept record that is meant to be heard as one long 50-minute track divided into nine parts.

“Full of dark and enigmatic atmospheres, the self-titled record is a 50-minute concept album divided into nine songs, which tells a story about self-awareness," the pair say. "The instrumental consists of two guitars, a bass, and drums that together form an ideal atmosphere for those who enjoy a deeper journey. This is a creative album that seeks to forge the perfect alloy of darkness and beauty.”

For the album's recording, the duo invited a special guest drummer from Brazil, Gledson Gonçalves who added his percussionist touch to compliment each one of the nine tracks.

"As nobody goes alone in this world (even being totally alone inside one’s own mind), the songwriting process had a lonely beginning, but a very collaborative end. The beginning of this project was driven by Adriano, but nothing would fit so well if it wasn’t for the amazing connection the three of us have (Adriano, Tom, and our special guest on drums, Gledson)," says MacLean.



The lyrics for the album were written by vocalist/guitarist Adrian Ribeiro and were inspired by thoughts of how confusing reality can be if you are not taking care of your emotional side. "The thin line between what’s real and what’s not is an endless world," adds Ribeiro.

MacLean left Haken in 2013, following the release of their third album The Mountain. He has also been a member of UK prog metallers To-Mera and also Psion.

Pre-order Athemon.

(Image credit: Press)

Athemon: Athemon

1. Perception

2. Whispers

3. The Glass Hindered Us

4. Different From What Was Missing

5. Seed Of Change

6. I Voice Of Mine

7. Reaching Deepness

8. Greatest Understanding

9. Birth