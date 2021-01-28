Former Genesis manager Tony Stratton-Smith celebrated in new biography

The life of former Genesis, Van der Graaf Generator and The Nice manager and the man behind the legendary Charisma Records label, Tony Stratton-Smith, is to be celebrated in a new biography.

Strat! The Charismatic Life And Times Of Tony Stratton Smith has been written by author Chris Groom and features a foreword from Peter Gabriel and will be published on June 11 by Wymer Publishing.

A former sports journalist for the Daily Express, Strat was scheduled to cover the Red Star Belgrade v Man Utd European Cup match in Yugoslavia in 1958, but missed out to chief football correspondent Henry Rose, who would lose his life in the ensuing Munich Air Distaster.

Inspired by The Beatles, Strat moved into music, managing The Nice in 1968, and forming the Charisma Record label in 1969. he signed Genesis and released their second album Trespass in 1970. Other artists associated with label include VdGG, Marillion, Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, Lindisfarne, Monty Python, Rare Bird, String Driven Thing and Brand X, and later as solo artists Peter Gabriel, Peter Hammill, Steve Hackett, Phil Collins and more.

The popular Stratton-Smith died of pancreatic cancer in19 March 19, 1987 aged 53. A memorial service was held for him at St. Martin's In The Field in London. Marillion's Clutching At Straws, which was released shortly after his death, was dedicated to him, as was 3's On My Way Home, from their 1988 album To The Power Of Three.