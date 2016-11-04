Avenged Sevenfold on new album The Stage's secret release

M Shadows says he’s “proud” that Avenged Sevenfold were able to keep their new album The Stage a secret.

Details of the album were unveiled by the band during last week’s 3D, virtual reality performance on the roof of Capitol Records Tower in California.

They decided to sneak-release the follow-up to 2013’s Hail To The King rather than “dropping the breadcrumbs” before the launch, as Shadows said it takes away “the mystique” of the record.

Now M Shadows tells Sirius XM (via Blabbermouth): “We just wanted to give the fans the cherry on top right off the bat and just say, ‘Here it is. You thought we were messing around for a year, but we’ve been working.’

“A lot of bands, you’re hearing what people are saying, or they’re reviewing this, and you’re hearing the vibe of the record before you even get to hear the music, and that’s just wrong to me. I want people to make their own decision.

“Listen to the music and figure it out for yourself, instead of being fed the press release: you know, like, ‘This is what it’s gonna sound like,’ and, ‘It’s our favourite, most melodic, heaviest thing ever.’ It’s so boring at this point.”

He adds: “We didn’t really tell anyone, except very close people in the inner circle. Because people just like to talk.

“Even though they might not have bad intentions, you just don’t want some person to accidentally tweet something or put an Instagram post up, ‘cause that’s all it takes and then the whole surprise is ruined. And then what are you doing? You’re stuck.

“So this has been really good, and we’re really proud of being able to keep this whole thing secret.”

They recently released their video for title track, The Stage.

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho revealed how he and Shadows came up with the idea to release fake album details to throw people off the scent of the sneak release strategy.

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Jan 22: London O2 Arena

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

