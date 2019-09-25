Foreigner to release live album featuring past and present members

In October 6, 2017, Foreigner played at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, at the start of the North American leg of their 40th anniversary tour.
Current members Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, Tom Gimbel, Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson and Chris Frazier were joined by former members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Dennis Elliott, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills, with the landmark occasion marked with the release of Double Vision: Then And Now.
The package will be released on CD/DVD, Blu-ray/CD, limited 2LP/Blu-ray and on digital and streaming platforms on November 15 through earMUSIC.
Mick Jones says: “This was a show that I will always remember! Sharing the stage with the guys that shaped Foreigner in the beginning and the stellar musicians that carry the flag in the new millennium, was a truly emotional moment.”
The footage was filmed in 4K Ultra HD using more than 24 camera positions and features a “multimedia set design with custom CGI animation, lasers, fog, and elaborate FX that elevate this powerful performance to new levels.”
To mark the news, Foreigner have released a trailer for the concert which can be watched below.
Foreigner: Double Vision - Then And Now
CD
1. Cold As Ice
2. Head Games
3. Waiting For A Girl Like You
4. Headknocker
5. The Flame Still Burns
6. Urgent
7. Juke Box Hero
8. Feels Like The First Time
9. Double Vision
10. Blue Morning, Blue Day
11. Long, Long Way From Home
12. Dirty White Boy
13. I Want To Know What Love Is
14. Hot Blooded
DVD/Blu-ray
1. Cold As Ice
2. Head Games
3. Waiting For A Girl Like You
4. Headknocker
5. Say You Will
6. Urgent
7. Starrider
8. Juke Box Hero
9. Feels Like The First Time
10. Double Vision
11. Blue Morning, Blue Day
12. Long, Long Way From Home
13. Dirty White Boy
14. I Want To Know What Love Is
15. Hot Blooded
Bonus Tracks/Videos
1. The Flame Still Burns
2. Fool For You Anyway
