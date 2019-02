For Today split after 11 years

For Today have split after 11 years together.

The Iowa hardcore outfit have announced a farewell tour across North and South America, with European dates to be revealed in due course.

For Today say: “When we started this band in 2005, we never imagined that our music would make it out of Sioux City, Iowa, let alone take us all around the world multiple times. Our lives have been hugely impacted by the time we’ve spent making music and touring.

“We met our wives, had kids and moved to different States because of For Today. It’s been an incredible experience, but we feel like now is the time to close this chapter of our lives and move on.

“There’s no behind-the-scenes drama happening or disagreements between band members. We’re all still best friends and will continue to be long after the band is over.”

Prior to their farewell shows, they’ll appear at Denver’s Heavenfest on July 29 and Morrison’s Bandimore Speedway, both in Colorado, on July 30.

Tour Dates

Friday, July 29, 2016 at 12:00PM HeavenFest Morrison, United States Saturday, July 30, 2016 at 6:00PM Bandimere Speedway Morrison, United States Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 7:00PM Blue Moose Taphouse Iowa City, United States Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7:00PM Emerson Theater Indianapolis, United States Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Agora Theatre and Ballroom Cleveland, United States Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 2:30PM Shippensburg Fairgrounds Shippensburg, United States Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 7:00PM The Stache at Intersection Grand Rapids, United States Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:00PM Waiting Room Buffalo, United States Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 7:00PM The Hard Luck Toronto, Canada Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PM La Tulipe Montreal, Canada Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PM The Met Pawtucket, United States Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Chameleon Club Lancaster, United States Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PM Starland Ballroom Sayreville, United States Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PM The Canal Club Richmond, United States Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PM Arizona Pete's Greensboro, United States Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PM Rocketown Nashville, United States Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM Zydeco Birmingham, United States Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7:00PM The Orpheum Tampa, United States Sunday, October 2, 2016 at 7:00PM Murry Hill Theatre Jacksonville, United States Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 7:00PM Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, United States Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 7:00PM Scout Bar Houston, United States Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 7:00PM House of Rock Corpus Christi, United States Friday, October 7, 2016 at 7:00PM Dirty Dog Bar Austin, United States Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 7:00PM The Vanguard Tulsa, United States Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Clash Club Sao Paulo, Brazil Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 7:00PM Uniclub Buenos Aires, Argentina Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 7:00PM Teatro Cariola Santiago, Chile Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 7:00PM Auditorio Lumiere Bogota, Colombia Friday, November 4, 2016 at 7:00PM Granada Theater Lawrence, United States Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 7:00PM The Summit Music Hall Denver, United States Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 7:00PM The Complex Salt Lake City, United States Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 7:00PM El Corazon Seattle, United States Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 7:00PM Hawthorne Theatre Portland, United States Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Ace of Spades Sacramento, United States Friday, November 11, 2016 at 7:00PM Soma San Diego, United States Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 7:00PM Glasshouse Pomona, United States Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 7:00PM Chain Reaction Anaheim, United States Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 7:00PM Joe's Grotto Phoenix, United States Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, United States Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 7:00PM 89th Street Collective Oklahoma City, United States Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 7:00PM Korova San Antonio, United States Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 7:00PM The Social Orlando, United States Friday, December 2, 2016 at 7:00PM The Masguerade Atlanta, United States Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 7:00PM The Underground Charlotte, United States Sunday, December 4, 2016 at 7:00PM Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, United States Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 7:00PM Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, United States Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 7:00PM The Palladium Worcester, United States Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 7:00PM The Gramercy Theatre New York, United States Friday, December 9, 2016 at 7:00PM Mr. Small's Theatre Millvale, United States Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Newport Music Hall Columbus, United States Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 7:00PM Wooly's Des Moines, United States Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 7:00PM The Cabooze Minneapolis, United States Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 7:00PM The Bottom Lounge Chicago, United States Friday, December 16, 2016 at 7:00PM The Ready Room St Louis, United States Sunday, December 18, 2016 at 7:00PM The Door Dallas, United States

