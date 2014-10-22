Foo Fighters hail Washington DC in documentary clip

Foo Fighters have released a short clip of the episode of their Sonic Highways TV series that focuses on Washington DC.

It’s one of eight cities featured Dave Grohl and co based themselves in to record their eighth album, set for launch on November 10.

In the clip mainman Grohl says: “The experiences that I had here set the foundation for the rest of my life as a musician. The love in the DC music scene has carried over into what I do now.”

Sonic Highways series begins its UK run on BBC Four on October 26. The Foos last week streamed the album’s opening track Something From Nothing.

