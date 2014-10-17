Foo Fighters get Something From Nothing

Foo Fighters have released the first full song from their upcoming album.

Something From Nothing is the opening track on Sonic Highways, which launches on November 10. Their tie-in documentary series of the same name airs its first episode via BBC Four in the UK on October 26.

The band are currently enjoying a week-long residency stint on US programme The Late Show With David Letterman, where they’ve played with various musicians who appear in the upcoming TV series.

They’ve already covered Black Sabbath’s War Pigs with country star Zac Brown and performed Kick It Out with Heart sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson.

The Foos recently showed a trailer from the documentary, where they revealed the thought process behind the new record.

Sonic Highways tracklist