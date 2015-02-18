Foo Fighters to headline Glastonbury

Foo Fighters will headline the main stage at Glastonbury this summer.

Dave Grohl announced the news in a video acceptance speech at tonight’s NME Awards. The Foos were named Best International Band, with the prize presented by Chrissie Hynde.

Grohl said: “Sorry we couldn’t make it tonight, but we will be seeing you over the summer at some big outdoor festival that nobody knows we’re playing – it’s Glastonbury. So we’ll see you at Glastonbury. Thanks a lot everybody.”

They will play the last slot on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Friday, July 24. It will be the band’s first appearance at Glasto since 1998.

Last year, Metallica were the surprise headliners and won widespread acclaim for their performance. AC/DC and Iron Maiden were among the favourites to land a headline slot at Glasto this year following Metallica’s triumph.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis added: “We feel incredibly lucky to have confirmed the Foo Fighters for the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this year. Very few bands have the power to unite and energise a crowd like Foo Fighters do. We can’t wait for them to rock Worthy Farm on Friday night.”

The full line-up will be announced in the coming months.

Foo Fighters also head out on a UK headline tour in May.

May 25: Sunderland Stadium Of Light

May 27: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium