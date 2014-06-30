Maiden and AC/DC rumoured for Glasto 2015

Iron Maiden are the bookies' favourite to headline next year's Glastonbury festival.

Metallica’s triumphant performance topping the bill on the main stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday has opened the door for other heavy metal acts to play at Glasto, with the rumour mill in full flow as to who might follow in James Hetfield and co’s footsteps.

Metallica were the first metal band to headline the famous festival’s Pyramid Stage, and now William Hill has made Maiden the 7⁄ 1 favourites for the slot in 2015.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams says: “All the money has been for Iron Maiden today whilst U2 were very well backed yesterday.”

However, the bookies appear to have missed Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson’s recent comments, in which he described Glasto as too “middle class” for his band.

Meanwhile, the Independent says AC/DC are the band being lined up for the main stage next year. The newspaper quotes festival boss Michael Eavis as saying he has already spoken to three acts about headlining in 2015.

He dropped some hints as to the identity of one of the bands, with the Independent coming to the conclusion that he was talking about AC/DC. He says: “We had an agent on the platform by the stage watching Metallica with me, saying ‘My band want to do it next year’. I can’t tell you who it was but that was done on the platform watching Metallica.

“Is it a British artist? He’s definitely British, but the band are not British anymore.”

It is claimed Eavis was standing next to Metallica’s manager Peter Mensh as the band performed. Mench also manages AC/DC.