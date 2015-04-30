Foos, Kate Bush, Royal Blood lead best live act poll

Foo Fighters, Kate Bush and Royal Blood are in the running to be named live act of the year by music charity Nordoff Robbins.

The winner of the public poll will be presented with the Best Live Act award at the O2 Silver Clef Lunch on July 3 in London.

Nordoff Robbins CEO Julie Whelan says: “Each year the competition gets tougher – and judging by this year’s outstanding nominees, 2015 is no exception.

“We’re just relieved that the decision of crowning a winner has been passed to the fans.”

Iron Maiden are to be honoured with an Icon Award at the event. The live accolade is the only one to be decided by the public. Voting is now open, and runs until June 11.

Foo Fighters play five UK shows before headlining Glastonbury on July 24 . Royal Blood will support Dave Grohl and co in London and Edinburgh, and play the Reading and Leeds festivals in August. Ticket’s for Bush’s London residency last year were voted the most-wanted of the year. She said after the sold-out run that she wouldn’t be seen again for “a while.”

Full list of nonimees

Alt-J

Arcade Fire

Arctic Monkeys

Bruno Mars

Disclosure

Dolly Parton

Ed Sheeran

Foo Fighters

Kate Bush

Pharrell

Price

Royal Blood

Rudimental

Sam Swift

Taylor Swift