Kate Bush tickets top most-wanted ticket list

Kate Bush tickets have topped a poll of the most-wanted of the year – ahead of pop stars One Direction, in-vogue actor Benedict Cumberbatch and comedy icons Monty Python.

She performed her Before The Dawn show 22 times at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in August and September. The residency marked her first major live commitment since 1979, and led to her becoming the first female artist to have eight albums in the top 40 at the same time.

Over 8000 tickets were sold within 15 minutes of going on sale in March, according to retailer Viagogo. That made Bush the most demanded entertainment ticket of 2014, in a top 10 that also includes the Rugby World Cup, the Wimbledon tennis competition and the boxing bout between Carl Froch and George Groves.

After her award-winning run was complete, Bush hinted she wouldn’t be seen again for “a while” but said: “It was one of the most extraordinary experiences of my life. The really unexpected part of it was the audiences – they took my breath away.

“I never imagined it would be possible to feel such love. It was like this at every singe show.”

