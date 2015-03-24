Maiden win Silver Clef award

Iron Maiden will be given an O2 Silver Clef Award at this year’s 40th annual ceremony, the Nordoff Robbins music charity have confirmed.

The gong recognises the NWOBHM giants for their “outstanding contribution to UK music” and being “one of the most globally successful and influential rock bands of all time.”

The band say: “Nordoff Robbins is an exceptional charity, and their dedication to changing lives through music therapy is something we all very much support.

“We’re extremely proud to be part of the 40th anniversary event celebrating this wonderful achievement.”

Congratulating Maiden on their win, charity CEO Julie Whelan says: “It is because of events like the O2 Silver Clef Awards that Nordoff Robbins is able to continue to deliver essential music therapy services to vulnerable and isolated people across the UK.

“Since 1976, the event has brought together artists from all areas of the music industry, raising an incredible £8.5 million in the process.”

The award will be presented on July 3 at London’s Grosvenor Park Hotel.

Maiden – who won a Brit Award in 2009 after a massive public vote – had planned to release their 16th album this year, complete with an associated tour, but they’ve put the commitments on hold while frontman Bruce Dickinson recovers from cancer treatment.