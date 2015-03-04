Grohl stops show for blind fan

A video clip shot last week shows Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl interrupting his band’s performance to grant a request to fan.

The audience member in Sydney, Australia, is holding up a sign that asks for a memento from the show – and the bandleader obliges.

Grohl tells the crowd: “We love coming here to play shows for you people.” He turns to Hawkins and says, “Give me a drumstick,” then hands it down from the stage.

He explains: “There’s a guy in the front row, he’s got a sign that says, ‘Drum stick for a blind guy.’” He then carries on with the show.

The Foos return to the UK in May for a run of shows in support of latest album Sonic Highways, culminating in a headline appearance at the Glastonbury festival. The band’s documentary series, shot during the making of the record, is released on DVD in April.

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the Foos’ official debut shows.

UK tour

May 25: Sunderland Stadium Of Light

May 27: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

Jun 26: Glastonbury festival