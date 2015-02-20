Foos continue on Sonic Highways drive

Foo Fighters will launch their Sonic Highways documentary series on DVD and Blu-ray in April, they’ve announced.

The eight episode series first aired in the UK in October on BBC Four. Each film focused on the making of one track from the album of the same name which was recorded in Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Seattle and Washington DC.

The DVD/Blu-ray package will feature all eight shows along with 150 minutes of previously unreleased footage and extended interviews with artists including ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Joan Jett, Fugazi’s Ian Mackaye, Public Enemy’s Chuck D, and with US president Barack Obama.

Pre-orders begin on March 9 via www.foofighters.com and iTunes.

Dave Grohl and co will headline this year’s Glastonbury at Worthy Farm on July 24 and play five shows across the UK kicking off in Sunderland on May 25:

May 25: Sunderland Stadium Of Light

May 27: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium